Dear Editor: I am somewhat baffled by the calls for Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne to resign based on the arrest of Jessica Williams who, I gather, threatened him (“We're coming for you”) and the murder conviction of Kenyairra Gadson, who shot and killed a 21-year-old stranger and was sentenced to 13 years in prison (“Community leaders call for Ozanne to resign over Freedom Inc. arrest”).
Ozanne and the DA's office has been accused of being repressive and intimidating to women of color and of not standing up for victims of domestic violence, but no examples, aside from the two arrests themselves, were provided in the piece, or in quotes by those seeking his resignation.
I worked for four years at a free clinic where virtually everyone with whom I worked was a victim of terrible abuse, whether physical, sexual or both, so I am sympathetic to victims of violence. In fact, I still recall sending money I could ill afford to the Joan Little defense fund back in 1975. And though I'm well aware that my being white limits my full understanding of the racism Black citizens face, I certainly know it exists in every facet of society.
But though I read the piece carefully, I still don't fully grasp what terrible offenses he's committed that would justify his resignation.
Denise Beckfield
Verona