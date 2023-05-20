Dear Editor: Madison does not have a housing crisis; we have a rent crisis.
Yes, landlord costs are up, but nowhere near as much as the rent increases. Rents are up because of the market, and today's market is driven by all the investor-backed apartment construction we see all over town. Those investors want their 10-20% annual return, so rents must be set 10-20% higher than construction and operational costs require. Other landlords are more than happy to follow suit.
Chris Mokler would have you cry for the landlord risking "his family, his money, and his credit." Give me a break! The institutional investors he represents are laughing all the way to the bank at Madison's housing misery.
Craig Weinhold
Madison