Dear Editor: For years while watching the noon-hour Channel 3 news and weather, I see the ads for heating, water, shelter and so many other needs of our veterans.
Why, with an over three-quarters of a $1 billion military budget, do we not have enough for heating and cooling their homes or apartments? I see there is a class action suit for those harmed by drinking the water at Camp Lejeune. From 1953 to 1987, the drinking water at the United States Marine Corps (USMC) Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina, may have been contaminated. I also hear of mold in the military base apartments and shoddy living conditions, while a general has household help and a chef.
In this paternalistic top-down institution, I doubt there is any way to make changes quickly. Can anyone tell me why we, again, are asked to pay for the military with our tax dollars and then chip in again to help the poor, unemployed or underemployed veterans?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville