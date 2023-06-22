Dear Editor: John Nichols is rarely a fence-sitter, but he recently finds himself in that position in his coverage of Cornel West’s bid to be president. Granted, Nichols is in a difficult spot. As one of the country’s leading progressive commentators, how can he not support one of the nation’s most interesting progressive political gadflies?
Nichols’ ambivalence is apparent in his passive voice (“there will be robust discussion”) and his uncharacteristic use of generalities (Cornel will “shake up the 2024 race”). Yes, there will be a robust discussion, but couldn’t/shouldn’t Nichols take a stand? Yes, West will “shake up the race,” but is that a good thing given the Trump alternative?
So as not to be accused of fence-sitting myself, let me be clear: I think West’s decision to enter the race is a bad political decision. It also reeks of megalomania (although less egregious than Robert Kennedy Jr.’s megalomania in making a similar political decision.)
The Nichols’ piece ends by quoting West: “Democracy creates disruption.” Yes, it can, and even in a good way, but right now disruption could lead to fascism if Trump or a MAGA Republican is elected in 2024.
George Savage
Madison