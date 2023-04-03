Dear Editor: Wisconsin has not yet accepted federal assistance for Medicaid expansion. It will probably be gaveled in and gaveled out by Republicans again, rejected as part of Gov. Tony Evers upcoming budget. If adopted, Evers believes Wisconsin could save $850 million in the first year alone. Wisconsin is one of only 10 expansion holdout states remaining. Many other "red" states have adopted it.
Over the past decade or so, Medicaid expansion has caused the number of uninsured Americans to plummet. Primarily low-income households benefit, and that helps reduce income inequality.
In states that have refused expansion, rural hospitals and other care facilities struggle more without the law's subsidies. And with two ongoing epidemics, COVID-19 and yes, gun violence, the strain only increases. Neither is going away soon in Wisconsin.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker started the Medicaid expansion rejections over purported concern with the federal government keeping its promise on payments. That did not happen elsewhere among the expansions adoptees, even through the Great Recession's aftermath and the COVID-19 pandemic, two of our countries greatest financial strains ever.
Wisconsin's rural areas are by and large the Republicans constituency. They would benefit the most from expansion. Don't Republican legislator's care, or is something else going on? One has to ask, "Why still reject expansion?"
It's become ever so apparent to me, that with the offered increase in Medicaid expansion being a Democratic thing, Wisconsin Republicans cannot get over it and are now suffering from a case of cutting off their nose to spite their face. Seems the only way that will be cured is at the polling place.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg