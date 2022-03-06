Dear Editor: Just who does Michael Gableman think he is? And why does the Wisconsin Supreme Court continue to list him as an attorney in good standing?
He is a danger to civil society by his abuse of the court system, his reckless accusations about an election well over and resolved by many courts, his harassment of elected officials, his abuse of the subpoena process against numerous groups, organizations, businesses and individuals for no purpose other than harassment and intimidation. How can this be a lawyer in good standing is my sincere question for our Wisconsin Supreme Court.
It is your ultimate job to protect the public from unscrupulous attorneys. If Gableman is not a poster child for unscrupulous, I don't know what is.
Deborah Elsas
Madison