Dear Editor: We again hear of Amtrak possibly coming to Madison. This begs the obvious question of why?
Has anyone actually identified a true market (demand) for passenger rail service to and from Madison? If they had, I’m sure someone would have taken advantage of it by now. Are we talking about diverting the Amtrak Empire Builder service, which now runs from Chicago through Milwaukee, Watertown, Portage, Tomah, La Crosse and on to Portland Oregon? The Empire Builder service would have to divert from Watertown to Madison then to Portage. That existing track is “10 mph” track and would have to be upgraded at substantial cost. All this for four trains per day — two westbound and two eastbound. And at what time of day? Or are we talking about establishing a whole new regional commuter rail system?
Many years ago, prior to World War II, southern Wisconsin had a very good interurban rail system, and most cities like Madison had a very good trolley system. Trolley and interurban rails have since been removed while new roads and highways have been built. I can remember as a child (toward the end of World War II) watching the removal of trolley tracks in Janesville.
Why does that service no longer exist? Mainly because folks wanted the flexibility to go where they wanted, when they wanted, as well as on the route they wanted. This is best served by automobiles and buses on highways and streets. The Interstate highway system and other roads were built at considerable cost to accommodate that demand.
As the demand changes bus routes can be comparatively easy and cheap to modify to meet the changing demand. Rail tracks are more permanent and much harder, as well as more expensive to modify.
Terrance Stewart
Madison