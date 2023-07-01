Dear Editor: Some days I am overwhelmed with sadness and confusion when I read the reports in the paper and listen to the broadcasts. The horrible descriptions of war between Russia and Ukraine, the threats surrounding the U.S. relationships with North Korea and China, the never-ending disputes between the Israelis and the Palestinians.
It seems to me that people in all parts of our world want simply to take a walk in a park, attend a graduation ceremony, visit a zoo, celebrate their religious traditions, plant and grow a garden, shop in their local market, etc.
I concur with Walter Cronkite: "War itself is, of course, a form of madness. It's hardly a civilized pursuit. It's amazing how we spend so much time inventing devices to kill each other and so little time working on how to achieve peace."
Mary Lou Reisch
Madison