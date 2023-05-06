Dear Editor: This week the 12-4 Republican majority on the Joint Finance Committee held a single vote and eliminated 500 items from Governor Evers’ budget proposal. Gun violence preventative safety measures fell victim to the Republican axe. One senator said these safety measures were not fiscal items and therefore needed to be addressed as a legislative bill.
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Wisconsin’s Legislature to address the gun issue. When I asked my legislators and the leaders of the Assembly and Senate if they would support bills banning large-capacity magazines, raising the purchase age to 21 for semi-automatic weapons, requiring background checks and red flag laws, no support was offered.
It matters not that 60 million guns have been sold in our country since 2020. We now have 450 million guns in a country of 330 million people.
Only eight states require safety training to buy a gun or get a concealed-carry permit. This is how we end up with gun owners reacting out of hatred and paranoia when frightened, spraying bullets indiscriminately.
The very gun violence created by lax gun laws along with mass gun ownership fuels the kind of fearfulness allowing mass shooters the excuse to shoot people. The leading cause of death to people under 18 in America is guns.
Why won’t those we elect value children, people and life as much as they value guns?
Why?
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn