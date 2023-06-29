Letters logo

Dear Editor: I received my Ph.D. in botany with a minor in biochem in 1984 and completed my post-doctoral research in physiological chemistry in 1988 at UW-Madison. 

My mother was from Mexico and, at the time, I had not met another Mexican-ancestry Ph.D. I didn’t make much of being Mexican-American because it didn't seem to matter. Hispanic “meetings” at UW were, inevitably, custodians and me. I know I had an easier time than others in my family because I could pass, but it still took a very high level of motivation to stay in academia. Without a diversity fellowship my first year, I might not have had the career UW Madison gave me.

I went to the University of New Mexico as a professor because I missed the culture, speaking Spanish, and UNM students were so interesting. I know it surprised my colleagues when I went to New Mexico, but I figured students the top schools would always have good teachers and I wanted students in New Mexico to have someone who cared about them and their future. Amazingly, I believe I am the first Chicana full professor in STEM at UNM and maybe one of the first to graduate in STEM from UW.

Since 1988, I have mentored many hundreds of students, had a great scientific and professional career and gotten to know many other Latino Ph.D. graduates in STEM. We know Albert(a) Einstein can be anywhere, if welcomed and given a chance, and diversity at UW is how valuable careers begin.

Maggie Werner-Washburne

Albuquerque, New Mexico

