Dear Editor: Where are the real men? You know who I mean. The Oath Keepers and all the other tough guys who were more than willing to “save democracy” on Jan. 6.
Now is your chance to use your AK-47s and all the other steel toys that confirm your dubious manhood. There are civilians from all over the world leaving home to go and help the Ukranians. Why aren’t you joining them? I forgot, Donald Trump who was cowed by Putin in Finland and claims to be his buddy, is your leader. You know, the guy who got Vietnam deferments for bone spurs that were never confirmed. He and is buddy Mike Pompeo think Putin is brilliant.
They only wish they could be getting this much attention. Why not hop on a plane for Ukraine and confirm your Second Amendment rights? It is your chance to show us who you really are.
Ford Ballantyne
Verona