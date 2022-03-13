Dear Editor: Good sportsmanship is important. Athletic games have referees to make sure both teams play fairly — by the rules.
At the end, one side loses and one side wins. Learning how to be a "good loser," to value how well the game is played and what to learn from losing a game are important life lessons.
Some politicians are not good losers. They lie, cheat and try to steal. Donald Trump lost the presidential election to Joe Biden fair and square. Yet the idea of "overturning" an election by "recalling electors" keeps on going. The lie that Joe Biden did not win the election still has life. Some political candidates in Wisconsin will not say that Joe Biden won the presidential election fair and square.
How can politicians who lie, cheat and try to steal be allowed to govern or represent the State of Wisconsin? How can parents who teach their children good sportsmanship vote for politicians who are "sore losers" and lie, cheat and try to steal?
David Staats
Madison