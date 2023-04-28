Dear Editor: In a recent newsletter, state Sen. Howard Marklein, justifying plans to cut state benefits, told the story of some guy he knows who said he was “competing with the couch” for employees.
I’m certain Marklein’s buddy is not a data scientist, because according to Wisconsin Workforce Development, at present more people in Wisconsin are in the workforce than ever before in state history.
Maybe couch-guy was one of Marklein’s billionaire donors — you know the type, someone who has tons of money thus no motivation to work? If the senator worked on increasing taxes for billionaires instead of regular people, those dudes might have to get off their couches.
Another recent report, based on data from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum, shows that Wisconsin ranks 43rd among states in funding the public university education. Is Wisconsin aiming, with the closing of UW-Richland and other campuses, to reach 50th place?
Would that please couch-sitting, no-funding-for-public-education billionaire donors?
Dorothy Thompson
Richland Center