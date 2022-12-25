Dear Editor: Thank you for the article, "Kaul mum on charges for false electors" in the Dec. 21 Cap Times.
One important aspect of that meeting was not in the article and deserves further investigation.
The article noted, "In Wisconsin, 10 Republicans gathered in the state Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed papers falsely claiming Trump had won the state's 10 electoral votes and sent them to the U.S. Senate, the National Archives, Wisconsin's secretary of state and a federal judge. They did so on the same day the state's Democratic electors met in the Capitol to officially cast the state's electoral votes for President Joe Biden."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Capitol was supposed to be closed to the public that day.
Questions: Who approved allowing the 10 Republicans to be in the Capitol and use a room when there was no public business to be conducted? Was it a Republican state senator or state representative who gave approval? And why were the fake electors let into the building when it was otherwise closed?
The only Electoral College-approved electors to be conducting business in the Capitol were the Biden electors. The 10 Republicans had no business being in the Capitol. It was total partisan misuse of the Capitol by the "fake" electors. No authorization should have been given.
Whoever allowed them in should also be investigated. That person(s) could have easily been part of the fake elector scheme.
John Finkler
Middleton