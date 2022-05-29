Dear Editor: Seeing a striking connection between Tucker Carlson's tabloid journalism on "great replacement" theory and the Buffalo, New York, shooter's manifesto, I wondered if Carlson violated any Fox Corporation policies.
Lo and behold, he has.
Upon reading the Fox Corporation public SEC schedule 14A, specifically the part on governance of corporate culture and social responsibility, I found my answer. The document states: "Through it all we remain steadfast and focused on our core values of trust, integrity and ethical behavior."
Sure seems Carlson blatantly violated all three.
We are now almost two weeks from one mass shooting and into the next. The toxic effects of the first may or may not have spilled over to the second, (still to be determined) and I also wonder what Wisconsin's own Paul Ryan has to say about this.
He has been silent. Just after retiring from Congress he almost immediately accepted a position on the Fox Corporation board of directors and currently chairs its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. For part-time work the annual cash compensation portion of $334,992 easily beats congressional pay. I guess it pays to be silent.
For his part, Tucker Carlson has one of the top rated cable news shows and really rakes it in for Fox.
Fox's 14A also states that they operate for the long-term benefit of shareholders. That much is true.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg