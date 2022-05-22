Dear Editor: I spent most of my 88 years being a proud American. I remember when we all came together in fighting Japan and Nazi Germany during WWII, the willingness to protect ourselves with needed vaccines, the support for our public education system, rational political debate, etc. I served in the U.S. Navy, attained a Ph.D. in economics, worked at the highest level of the U.S. government and spent 12 years at the World Bank. When traveling the world, I defended our country's policies and form of government.
No longer.
I could address many issues that allowed me to come to this conclusion, but will limit it to one: our infatuation with guns. On May 14 a racist 18-year-old shot 13 people (10 Black) in Buffalo, New York, and in Milwaukee at least 17 were wounded by people shooting guns carelessly. This carnage has become almost a weekly event — Sandy Hook elementary school, Las Vegas music festival, El Paso, Texas, and Parkland, Florida.
I spent time in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Western Europe and other advanced countries, and none come close to the gun deaths we have. What is the difference? They have commonsense and workable gun laws. We use to address issues like this, but not now. We have become so divided we can’t agree on what is black or white or who won the last presidential election.
Paul O'Connell
Madison