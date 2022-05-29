Dear Editor: I’m not sure what will appeal to our fellow citizens who see the right to own and carry guns as somehow above the right of children to live.
The GOP professes to be a party that is hell-bent on saving the lives of unborn children, but what about those children whose lives are cut short by your short sighted, almost slavish devotion to guns?
As U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, entreated afterward: “This isn’t inevitable. These kids weren't unlucky. This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day. … And it is a choice. It is our choice to let it continue.”
I don’t know how else to reach those of my fellow citizens who feel that seeing children killed on a routine basis with guns manufactured for military purposes is acceptable.
I say this as a teacher, as someone who deeply and devotedly loves the children I teach, and as someone who believes in their futures. What are we doing?!
What kind of example of behavior and problem solving are we exhibiting when we do not solve an issue which is easily within our grasp to solve?
How many more children are you willing to see die? Does anyone really believe that the ‘right to bear arms” is more significant than the right of a parent to hold a baby in their arms?
Leora Saposnik
Madison