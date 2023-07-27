Dear Editor: Republicans are confusing us again. Have they forgotten that they didn't want early voting in the last election? Now they are in favor of early voting and want to go back to the safe early voting the Democrats told them they had in past elections.
So why the switch to early voting now by Republicans? Have they come up with a scam that will benefit them? Why don't they just try making decisions the majority of Wisconsinites want like getting rid of gerrymandering?
Nex will we hear they are going to take federal money to provide child care to the children they've stripped good quality child care from? Or could they switch to taking federal dollars (by the way, we paid this into the federal government but Republicans refuse to bring "our '' money back to this state) that could provide health care for 80,000 people?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville