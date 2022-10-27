Dear Editor: I was born the middle child in a wonderful family of five children. But guess what? There were two or three more in between who were miscarried and never born. (Poor Mom, she must have been pregnant half her life!)
Why is our family not larger? Who knows — the Lord works in mysterious ways. Maybe one reason is so I can deliver this message to you today to remind you that even the God in whose name you’re acting in did not intend for every fetus to be born, and that is OK with him. And that the laws you’re proposing are far more punitive than his forgiving, loving, generous will.
What would Jesus do? Well, this is what he did with our family. That is what he does everywhere. What Jesus never did was criminalize doctors or women — not even prostitutes.
With this in mind, how should we be proceeding now?
Mark Tyler
Sauk City