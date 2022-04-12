Dear Editor: Dear Mr. Thompson, I always regarded you as a competent politician with support from both parties. Now your trip to Mar-a-Lago will change how you are remembered in Wisconsin history. What were you thinking?
Lynn Klessig
Hudson
