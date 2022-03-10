Dear Editor: In school they recommend learning by doing: “Try it and see what you think.” In speech class, they call it mock debate. In sports and music, it’s practice. In theater, it’s rehearsal. In the sciences, it’s called the experimental method.
Even if you screw up, you've learned something.
Madison high schools used to have uniformed police officers trained in conflict resolution. They were called school resource officers. A couple of years ago the school board decided SROs weren’t needed any more.
Since then we’ve seen the equivalent of withdrawing the cadmium control rods from a nuclear reactor, as chain reactions have become more common. No outright explosions yet, but several mass walkouts, brawls and lockdowns suggest that this particular experiment is less like medical radiology than it is like Chernobyl.
So we’ve done the doing. Have we learned the learning?
Richard S. Russell
Madison