Dear Editor: What they’ve (the GOP) done is gerrymander, require shorter voting hours, eliminate polling places, attack women’s health, attack the LGBTQ community, attack people of color and the aged and attack migrants.
They threaten Social Security and Medicare. They want to dismantle the DOJ and the FBI. They refusing to raise the debt ceiling and attack children by refusing to act on gun violence.
They have no policy, no plan, no ideas, just lies and deceit to incorporate their ideology of white supremacy and authoritarian rule while siding with Vladimir Putin and any other authoritarian ruler over their own country, the once United States of America.
All this and more while they call the left traitors. I’ve always said that the Republican Party is everything they accuse others as being. Certain representatives call the left pedophiles when Republicans make headlines with sexual deviancy.
Name one good thing that the Republican Party has done for you lately.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville