Dear Editor: The article "UW-Madison event featuring conservative speaker Matt Walsh leads to graffiti, protest," Oct. 24) makes me wonder what has happened to the proud tradition of “fearless sifting and winnowing” at the university.
Might as well take the plaque down along with trashing the First Amendment. One of my most enduring university memories is trudging up Bascom Hill to attend lectures on Capitalism/socialism by Professor Selig Perlman. Perlman had passed his youth under the original Marxist rule in Russia and I think it is fair to say his hatred of communism was both personal and profound. His stories of life under the Leninist/Stalinist regime were very colorful, so Perlman's lectures were probably the most popular on campus.
Just before entering his jam-packed lecture hall there was, invariably, a representative of the campus communist student organization, whether it was called the LYL or YCL or SDS (as the name kept changing) passing out leaflets intended to counter Perlman's lecture.
There, right on top of Bascom Hill, the scene being played out illustrated the tolerance and open-mindedness of a great university.
Bruce F. Bond
Sedona, Arizona