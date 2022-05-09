Dear Editor: At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin, Republican legislators refused to support protective measures to safeguard Wisconsinites. Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, used his chairmanship of the Republican controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules (JCRAR) to stop involuntary masking, social distancing, vaccinations and testing requirements, even as the pandemic worsened. The Republicans declared that these protections infringed on individual rights and freedoms.
The recent leaked document from the United States Supreme Court (SCOTUS) declares abortion will become illegal as a national policy and that women must carry a pregnancy to term even if they are victims of rape, incest or their life is endangered by the pregnancy.
The four Republican candidates for governor in Wisconsin support of this action. During the pandemic vaccinations were not supported by Republican legislators as it was an individual’s right and choice as to what could be placed in their body. Now this same Republican Party is declaring that when it comes to women’s reproductive health, five SCOTUS judges and the Republican Legislature will determine what medical decisions women can make.
A worldwide health pandemic could not take away individual rights and freedoms, but a single political party is about to do so. No judge or politician should be able to take away the right to make personal medical decisions nor declare that a women must become a mother.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn