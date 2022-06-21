Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel’s column about arming teachers made a lot of excellent points. However, it doesn’t mention one thing which I find missing in many discussions of gun owners who think we can solve our mass shooting problem by arming … whoever. That is our rights as non-gun owners not to carry.
I think I speak for many non-gun owners in saying I do not want to even touch a gun. Gun advocates talk constantly about their rights. What about our rights not to have to carry a gun or be surrounded by guns. Are our rights nonexistent? Does the Second Amendment give them the right to force guns on those who do not want one?
As a retired teacher and professor I can tell you that I would have refused to carry a gun into the classroom, and I believe it would have been my constitutional as well as my moral right to do so. Rights go both ways.
Dory Lightfoot
Madison