Dear Editor: Similar to circumstances that allowed Hitler to commit war crimes for years before the Allies gained an upper hand, Putin's war continues.
By any standards, Russia has been committing war crimes, targeting Ukrainian civilians and, more recently, energy infrastructures. Let's face reality: This is in large part a proxy war in which the West must counter Russian aggression if democracies and civilization itself are to endure in this day and age.
Economic sanctions and expressions of outrage from around the world have been insufficient to deter the Russian bully. Every time a bully is not held accountable, he will see this as license to continue his actions. Until a bully is meaningfully confronted by hitting him back where it hurts most, the bully wins. Left to its current limited defenses, Ukraine cannot stop the onslaught of incoming missiles reigning destruction, suffering and death upon civilian targets.
The U.S., with its "state of the art of war" sophisticated arsenal of systems capable of precision retaliatory strikes, needs to provide Ukraine access to these — now. U.S. technology can identify from which sites in Russia these attacks are being launched. It is imperative that these sites are hit or there will be no blunting or stopping the bully's capacity for further war crimes.
Reciprocal strikes against Russian launch sites will deliver to the bully the necessary message of accountability: no more tolerance of war crimes.
Bob Bates
Madison