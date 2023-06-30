Dear Editor: Thanks for the column ("Cornel West jolts 2024 race with a third-party bid" by John Nichols) about West’s campaign for president. It’s past time to end the duopoly.
We’ve had enough of the tired, bad-faith critiques of Ralph Nader’s third-party run in 2000 or dismissive comments regarding West’s run now. The implication is that some candidates are entitled to run and that others are not, which is nonsense.
Democracy is about choice and debate, so let’s see it. Let Biden, RFK Jr., Trump and DeSantis debate the rhetorically gifted and brilliant philosopher Cornel West. They will lose.
West has a legal right to run and his positions on critical issues are a 180-degree turn away from the failed state we have become. As a life-long corporate servant, Joe Biden will never challenge the organized power stopping us from having a functional and equitable health care system, a sane foreign policy and averting climate catastrophe. Cornel West most definitely would.
But isn’t he a “spoiler?”
The privatized health insurance industry bankrupting millions and making us sicker, the weapons manufacturers lobbying for more imperial war to boost their own profits, and the green-washers of the current administration helping fossil fuel companies get away with ecocide are the real spoilers. They’re spoiling democracy, our health and life on Earth. I’ll add that none of that started with Trump.
Journalists should highlight West’s policy ideas and his vision for a country rooted in justice for all, instead of corporate rule. If that makes the establishment scared, then West is doing it exactly right.
Richard McGowan
Madison