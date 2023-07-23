Dear Editor: I am very much against having dogs running around in our parks.
We already have special dog parks and other things set aside places for dog owners.
No more special privileges at taxpayer expense!
I find the dogs increasingly overruning our public spaces an inconvenience at best and a dangerous nuisance at worst. Here are my reasons:
• Public health — dogs can spread diseases, parasites, and create messes. There is a reason we should keep them out of parks, the same as for restaurants. I can't tell you how many times I've seen dogs allowed to urinate and defecate on floors and walkways in public places and shops.
• Similar to the above, many people have pet fur allergies (or phobias) and don't want to be around animals in public parks.
• Dogs are too often not controlled by owners. As long as this is not being monitored and rules enforced, the public is exposed to dogs running up to people, including small children, the disabled and elderly, potentially biting and knocking them down (I was knocked down by a dog or group of dogs when a child and had to be taken to an emergency room for stitches to close a head injury). The city could be held liable for such injuries. Loose dogs can also get into fights with one another, and I don't understand why dog owners are so irresponsible as to not be more concerned about this.
• Dogs endanger and disturb wildlife in parks, chasing birds and small mammals and befouling the landscape with their waste. Very few owners are cleaning up after them. They bark and ruin the peace and tranquility many of us go to parks to enjoy.
Kevin Hendryx
Verona