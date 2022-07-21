Dear Editor: Spoiler Alert: The current leadership at the Federal Reserve Bank, the White House and the United States Congress will fail miserably in their battle to defeat inflation.
Interest rate increases imposed by the Fed are too little too late. A forthcoming 75 or 100 basis point bump upward this month will take the fed funds rate to 2.5%. With the inflation rate at 9%, "real" current rates will remain negative 6.5%.
Furthermore, the Fed is not reducing their balance sheet via quantitative tightening as promised. Look for the Fed to reverse the direction of interest rate changes and start aggressive quantitative easing when the economy is severely contracting and the political pressure becomes unbearable. This will send the oversold dollar into a free-fall and throw more fuel on the inflation fire.
On the fiscal side, don't hold your breath waiting for spending cuts and/or tax increases to restore sanity to the federal budget. It could get very ugly on the economic front.
Buckle up, Buttercup.
Mark Dunavan
McFarland