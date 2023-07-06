Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos indicated Republicans will repeal state laws and programs based on race, including a state-run scholarship program for Blacks, Native Americans, Hispanic and Southeast Asin students. Vos apparently has forgotten the motto of our founding fathers: E Pluribus Unum — out of many, one.
In Wisconsin and our nation all are insiders, Black and white, rich and poor, gay and straight, Catholic, Protestant and Jew — all belong.
Whether we like it or not, we are all one. Our destinies are bound up in one another and we are only strong as a state and nation together. As a society we are diminished when some are humiliated and oppressed and people are treated as if they are less..
Long ago we determined that the ones who make the least material contributions often are the ones cared for: the young, aged, disabled and disadvantaged. In the end our purpose is communal harmony and well-being.
Some of our political leaders subtly now espouse “everyone for him or herself and the devil take the hindmost.” This has replaced the notion of giving to each other according to their needs with a cutthroat competitiveness demanding success at all costs. Martin Luther King warned years ago: “Unless we learn to live together as brothers and sisters, we will perish as fools.”
We have produced great wealth and prosperity, but have we computed the costs? Haven’t there been countless casualties in the unemployed, homeless and poor?
Failure is an inevitable part of life as weakness and vulnerability exist in all of us. It is through these failings that most of us learn empathy and compassion and discover our soul.
Vos could better spend his energies not on returning to the period in our history in which the strong rule over the weak and the wealthy leave nothing for the poor. Rather Republicans should establish that in Wisconsin the wrong skin color, wrong gender identity, wrong neighborhood and praying at the wrong house of worship doesn’t make you less than the rest of us.
WE ARE ALL ONE.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn