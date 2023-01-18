Dear Editor: I had to laugh at your headline, "GOP leaders seek input on job search requirements for government benefits," Jan. 13.
Republican legislative leaders are in no way interested in outside "input" on anything, because in their minds they know best. The advisory referendum is just another self-serving tactic that seems more about attracting conservative-leaning voters to vote in the spring election than gauging public support. Why? Because voters will also be voting in a state Supreme Court election that could shift the court's majority from extremely conservative to progressive, which would endanger the GOP's extreme gerrymandering that makes their political stranglehold on the state possible.
GOP lawmakers would never ask voters about the very popular issue of legalizing medical marijuana, for example. They don't want to know.
People might think they actually do something. But turning the screws on people seeking welfare benefits is something they can all get behind.
Gary Storck
Madison