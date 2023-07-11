Dear Editor: I’m just writing to let you know how happy I am to learn that Mike Lucas is back with The Cap Times.
I’ve been a Wisconsin Badgers fan for over 55 years and Mike was my source for Badger news. Mike’s news and articles were always very well researched and thought out. He was objective and told it like it is. My entire family were Badger fans and Mike was like another family member during all those years.
Very happy and excited to hear he has returned to the Cap Times, and of course we are all excited about Luke Fickell and the new direction of our football program, and also Greg Gard and recent new recruits and transfers to the basketball program.
A great time to be a Badger fan, and having Mike back makes it all that much better.
Congratulations to the Cap Times and to Mike!
Bruce Weber
Cedarburg