Dear Editor: In 2020, the Air Force and Wisconsin Air National Guard made the irresponsible and racist decision to deploy a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field.
Based on environmental impacts and overwhelming public opposition, Madison was the worse choice for these jets. Collateral damage to city residents was never a consideration. Legal challenges continue, yet the unwanted fighter jets are expected to arrive next year. Despite a $1.7 billion price tag, no funds will be provided for noise abatement. Instead, the Air Force and the National Guard are relying on the Dane County Airport to conduct impact studies and provide noise abatement measures to city residents, especially the low-income and families of color we force to live next to the airport.
The county recently began the so-called Part 150 Noise Study. Comments on the first phase are due Dec. 10. Sadly, the airport, with the blessing of County Exec Joe Parisi, continues its anti-environmental policies. Noise impacts are based an outdated 50-year-old federal noise standard which uses daily average noise levels, not the peak, ear-shattering noise residents and their children actually hear. The airport and Parisi rejected requests from the Madison teacher’s union and neighborhood associations to determine peak noise levels and include all schools on the east and north sides of Madison.
The airport rejected modern scientific studies showing that aircraft noise reduces school performance, impairs physical and mental health and increases neighborhood violence. The city is participating in this noise study, but the mayor has not advocated for city residents or our children. In fact, with her recent expansion of low-income housing next to the airport, the mayor is instead promoting environmental injustice and racism.
It’s time to step up and ask the airport, Parisi and our mayor to protect Madison residents. Learn more here.
Steven Klafka
Madison