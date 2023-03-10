Dear Editor: Last week MMSD announced that to compensate for the two recent weather-related closures, grades K-12 would have an extra 60 minutes of asynchronous learning on Mondays beginning April 3, and a full asynchronous learning day April 10.
When weather prevents buses from operating, MMSD closes school for all even if some of the students could walk or get a ride. This is a decision rooted in equity and it’s a principle that MMSD regularly touts. But asynchronous learning is not equitable. My daughter has special needs that prevent her from learning independently.
Last year when MMSD extended winter break due to COVID, the makeup days consisted of a packet of worksheets with no guidance or followup help. That approach does not work for many (most) special needs kids, and my child was not able to complete that work, even with two parents to support learning. Those educational days were lost to her.
Likewise, MMSD’s most vulnerable students and those without strong family support are least likely to receive help completing asynchronous assignments.
Equity cannot be a value to espouse when it’s easy or convenient. Of course it’s easier to justify closing school for everyone due to equity concerns than to add days to the calendar for the same reason. But equity has to be entrenched in all aspects of decision-making, even when those decisions become more difficult or inconvenient.
I implore the district to do better. You are responsible for ensuring all students receive the opportunity for an equal education. Serving everyone equitably no matter their needs or level of familial support is a basic tenet by which you need to abide.
Asynchronous learning cannot be used as a convenient solution that absolves the district from its responsibility to educate our most vulnerable students to the best of its ability.
Melanie Askay
Madison