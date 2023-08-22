Dear Editor: Seventeen years ago, "An Inconvenient Truth" was released to accolades. Melissa Etheridge was praised for her song, "I Need to Wake Up," (before "woke" was demonized). Climate science offered up cause and effect scenarios, with us being the cause. The public was engaged, and change seemed inevitable.
But then in our country, politics got in the way. As the earth withered, politicians dithered. Some in government denied the threat even existed. Others claimed the cost of change was prohibitive, (climate change now costs the United States $165 million annually). Others found the fossil fuel industry's patronage too inviting. And some, like Sen. Ron Johnson, seemingly rejoice in it.
We have been left to mitigate the unthinkable damage which we have set in motion. Never has the phrase "Think globally, act locally" carried more importance.
Yes, we can make lifestyle changes to help mitigate the fever which has gripped the planet. Yes, we can act locally and steer our community's actions toward more sustainable models. Yes, we can make meaningful change by our choices on election days. The late, great sage Utah Phillips was fond of quipping, "I'm here to change the world, and if I am not, I am probably wasting my time."
That needs to be the battle cry as we gird ourselves for an uncertain future. If it’s hard to stay focused, one only needs to look into the eyes of a child to understand what is at stake.
Tim White
Mount Horeb