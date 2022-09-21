Dear Editor: Gas prices might be coming down, but they are still much higher than we’re historically used to. We can and must do more to give relief to families who depend on gasoline and natural gas to fuel our cars and heat our homes.
It’s time our national energy policy reflects a commonsense approach to affordable energy. We need more pipelines, not less. We need to encourage on and offshore energy exploration, not ban it. We need to encourage energy companies to make long-term investments to increase long-term energy supplies, not promise to put them out of business.
Gas prices might be down from their high, but they won’t stay there unless we change. I appreciate the efforts of people like Sen. Ron Johnson to push for these commonsense ideas, but we need more.
It’s not rocket science to solve this problem, but it will require our elected officials being serious about making energy affordable again.
Katy Lamberty
Mount Horeb