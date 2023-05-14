Dear Editor: There are some people, not an insignificant number, who believe the recent extra media coverage of gun violence and mass shootings actually perpetuates the problem. Some even go so far as to accuse the media of being complicit with the gun violence problem to improve their ratings.
Ridiculous. The media is not going for ratings. They are at best a byproduct. Gun violence is a giant problem and thus of great importance to the public. It commands a lot of attention, front and center. Eyes wide open.
If you don't like it you know what channel to watch.
Although there is no doubt the media is a potent force shaping societal outcomes, and there is a decided few who get inspired to act out their homicidal tendencies from that attention, I contend there are far more potential gun violence perpetrators who stand down when exposed to that coverage. Why?
The shooter personalities want a perceived retribution, or to experience fame and glory from their actions. It seems to me that the highly likely outcomes of their acts, death by cop or prison isolation, preclude that.
You don't experience much retribution satisfaction, fame or glory from the grave or a solitary prison cell. And, currently the vast majority of mass shootings and gun violence actions do not even get visual media coverage and only limited print exposure. I think, if anything, the media is under-reporting the problem.
If they painted a daily ugly picture of gun violence perpetrators, no fame or glory, even more would stand down. Nothing else is working well.
Certainly worth a thought.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg