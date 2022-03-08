Dear Editor: Regardless of what climate activists like to say, the truth is that America needs fossil fuels.
The extraction of America’s natural resources, such as oil and gas, helps ensure that we have stable and affordable energy prices to power the economy. Whether for personal transportation or for commercial needs, we need fossil fuels.
The Biden administration has listened to the climate activists and those who oppose fossil fuels and has imposed restrictions on domestic oil production. The administration also canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline project. As a result, America is dependent on foreign oil.
As recent events have shown, geopolitical turmoil can make the global oil market unstable and lead to skyrocketing fuel prices in the United States. That is why we need to focus on ensuring energy independence, by utilizing our domestic natural resources of oil and gas.
As a nation, we must extract and use our fossil fuels and help ensure America’s energy independence.
Tawsif Anam
Madison