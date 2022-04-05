Dear Editor: The next federal budget calls for a billionaire minimum income tax. This would be a tax of 20% on households worth more than $100 million. The top tax rate would rise on incomes above $400,000. This top rate would now apply to capital gains for those with incomes over $1 million. This budget targets nearly every loophole that the rich have used to avoid taxes for decades.
The richest 1% of Americans owns 40% of the country’s wealth. The richest 10% of Americans owns 75% of the country’s wealth. The U.S. tax code is a powerful tool that the government can use to mitigate the disaster of wealth inequality in America. Lawmakers continually tell us that low taxes on the rich and corporations are good for all of us, claiming their wealth will trickle down to the rest of us. That’s a lie!
The rich get richer while working Americans carry the country on their backs.
Wisconsin’s Sen. Rob Johnson embraces GOP Sen. Rick Scott’s Republican agenda, which calls for raising taxes on over half of non-wealthy Americans and ending Social Security and Medicare in five years. For over 40 years we‘ve watched many at the top pay a lower effective tax rate than the rest of us. It is time for those we elect to work for all Americans, not just those that fill their party’s coffers.
Billionaires Musk and Bezos pay tax rates of 3.27% and 0.98%. Enough said.
Don’t vote for any candidate that doesn’t support progressive changes in our tax code.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn