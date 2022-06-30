Dear Editor: We are a small community of Zen Buddhist practitioners who, like many others, have been watching with horror and grief the increasing anger and hostility that is being expressed through acts of gun violence and aggression nationwide.
Several weeks ago, after the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, the Rev. Alex Gee asked why we are not talking more about the rising epidemic of racial hatred and white supremacy that we are witnessing. We are listening and recognize that the work of racial justice, parenting and caring for one another in the community is ours to do. As parents, grandparents and neighbors we need to speak openly and emphatically about white supremacy, racism and hatred, making a commitment to the well-being of every child. In having these hard conversations we do not have the luxury or the privilege of looking away. We must take responsibility for embodying, teaching and guiding a better way for our children.
We vow in our spiritual practice to offer care where it is needed. This requires aligning our actions with our values and looking for places where we can commit our time, talents and love to ensure healthy growth, development and belonging for all. We must all share the responsibility in this call to action. May our collective work honor all beings — people of every race, gender, class and orientation. We know that none of us are safe until all of us are safe.
Chris Eckerman
Madison