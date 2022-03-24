Dear Editor: The Ukrainian crisis has generated a cry for divestment in the Russian fossil fuels industry. Public institutions, including pension funds and unions are joining in the cry. Great idea, thank you.
But if this is the right thing to do in this tragic case, divesting from all fossil fuels (production and support, which include pipelines) is the right decision for the whole world. For our planet to have a future we need to pay attention to its health and begin the transition to alternative energy systems now. Solutions are real and possible, at our fingertips. Yet current policies don’t seem to reflect the urgency to recognize both the depth of the problem or the reliability of current technologies to address it.
One of the obstacles is profit, ingrained hopelessly in our financial systems. Corporations running those systems want us to believe that fossil fuels are essential profit makers. Is this true? There are so many articles and papers that actually prove the opposite. Information abounds, but we all have our sources, so make your own inquiries.
Investments in fossil fuels have shown a downward trend in profits, and although the Ukrainian crisis may produce some upward spikes, fossil fuels are unreliable, unsustainable and obsolete from a profit point of view, and using them is exacerbating climate change.
If creating lasting alternatives is important, then let’s shift investments to alternative energy technologies. They offer a greater potential for secure profits, while deterring climate change.
Let’s do it now.
Stefania Sani
Madison