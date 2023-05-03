Dear Editor: While I have always been a strong supporter for the greater empowerment of disabled people, a recent opinion piece on your news site ("Driverless technology would empower disabled drivers") regarding driverless technology made me very sad although not surprised.
Why does putting something else down supposedly elevate your cause? Consider such statements as:
“We could drive to the grocery store to buy what we want, instead of relying on mass transit — grocery bags are heavy. We could go to medical appointments on our own. We could choose to live where we want, and not only on a bus line.”
Nor do you want to make matters even more divisive than they already are by separating out disabled people who can afford a car from those who cannot. Rather, everyone including disabled people should want to be able to live a good life without a car. Unfortunately, Madison is going in a backward direction on this.
Transit should be available to everyone regardless of age, gender, disability, sexual orientation, income, race, ethnicity or English proficiency. And not necessarily by having a separate and unequal paratransit.
Help make that happen. Visit madisonbusredesign.org.
Susan De Vos
Madison