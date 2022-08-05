Dear Editor: I find Spencer Black's column calling for us to unite behind Mandela Barnes and several similar pieces premature and an insult to voters’ intelligence.
What is the purpose of uniting behind a candidate, well-qualified or not, when the process of actually voting for our preference has been nullified? Like it or not, the party leadership decided the candidate. The unity is forced and the harmony coerced. Disagree and the reply will be, “Do you prefer Ron Johnson?”
If we’re supposed to be the ones to elect the leaders, how many party figures do we need to tell us the election is already settled before the fact? The Wisconsin Democratic Party leaders effectively cancelled the primary by manufacturing the perception that everyone had coalesced early around a single candidate. One of Barnes’ touted endorsements came from Jim Clyburn who used the same tactics for Biden in 2020.
Something must have happened behind the scenes to compel the other frontrunners to drop out right before the primary. He won’t be on the ballot, but Machiavelli was definitely in this race.
Now should have been the time to vet candidates and to deeply question their commitment to policies and the people. The press is supposed to do this, but most of what I've read lately sounds like sheer boosterism, especially for the projected winner.
Professing fealty has its place in monarchies or dictatorships, but it doesn’t function the same in a democracy. Rather than unite, why not think, question, and then debate?
We might find we become genuinely united in practicing democracy instead of these pseudo-coronation events. At least then we could say we did it right.
Richard McGowan
Madison