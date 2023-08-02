Dear Editor: Technology has evolved into a modern-day flex of a country’s strength, economic power, global influence and standing. The more technologically developed and innovation-forward a nation’s private sector is, the stronger its competitive advantage and geopolitical sway becomes.
In the U.S., private-sector companies drive technological development, helping to grow our economy and equip our military with innovations to protect us at home and abroad. However, the U.S. isn’t the only country that has recognized the power that comes with prioritizing domestic technology and innovation.
China has made a significant effort to capture the economic, geopolitical and military benefits of bringing new, innovative technologies to market. However, instead of using technology to propel individuals forward and advance opportunities and freedoms, China uses technology for power and control.
As a proud Wisconsinite, I am happy that Rep. Mike Gallagher is drawing attention to China’s actions. Whether putting forward policy recommendations to protect the Taiwan Strait or standing up for the Uyghur people, Gallagher is calling out China’s efforts to use technology to “perfect a techno-totalitarian regime for export to the rest of the world.”
We need all of Congress to follow Gallagher’s lead and form a united front against China’s efforts to gain mass control through technology. Checking President Xi’s ambitions and ensuring that Chinese technology doesn’t get exported worldwide means that our domestic technology sector needs all the support it can get.
American technology is foundational to the future success of the U.S., and we cannot afford to fall second to China.
Charlotte Rasmussen
Stanley