Dear Editor: Compounding crises are here: climate-driven wildfire smoke, heat waves, inflation and rising COVID rates. We feel the unprecedented public health challenges. Underserved groups in our society feel it most of all.
Denying our problems will not work. Let’s go big and aim for a future better than our past. First, we need more support from every level of government, employers and all of society’s leaders.
We can learn from the past. Judith Helfand’s film "Cooked: Survival by Zipcode" is about the 1995 Chicago heat wave that killed over 700 people, and this film was made partly at UW-Madison. A virtual film showing and discussion is scheduled for Aug. 30. RSVP is available at scfl.org.
Also we should implement more COVID protections. See the letter at UW Workers’ Covid Response Working Group Newsletter on Substack. Less than 40% of Dane County residents got the COVID vaccine booster; we must do better with the new booster coming out next month.
At a time of crisis like this, it’s dead wrong to cut Medicaid, food stamps, child care and rent assistance for our neighbors. Childhood vaccination rates and school attendance are down. Alcohol use and road accidents are up. Despair is lurking.
Do not surrender to it. We can remake our society and become resilient for what is coming.
Barbara Smith
Madison