Dear Editor: I really appreciated reading the piece by Nicholas Garton on anti-LGBTQ+ activity in Wisconsin.
This has been a big topic behind the scenes in public libraries, with staff preparing not only to deal with challenges to materials but also dealing with hateful rhetoric in general and even personal attacks.
We are hosting a Banned Books Con Oct. 1-7 (Banned Books Week) including bringing some high-profile YA authors and hosting a panel of experts.
We are bringing Mike Curato, author of "Flamer," to Waunakee Public Library. Waunakee dealt with being painted as "groomers" earlier this year. "Flamer" was the number-one most challenged book in Wisconsin in 2022 due to LGBTQ+ themes. The library's director and children's librarian will also be featured at our panel event on intellectual freedom and censorship.
Ali Trevino-Murphy
Madison