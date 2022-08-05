Dear Editor: I wish to make people aware of the importance of ensuring water access for all students in the Madison School District.
On Aug. 29, the Madison School Board will be voting on the district wellness policy and whether or not to include water access in it.
As a high schooler who cares about students’ health, I know firsthand the importance of hydration, especially when it comes to rigorous academics and athletics. I am also the founder of Memorial High School’s Children For Future club. A survey we conducted shows that 94.5% of students expressed support for a water access policy.
Last year, water fountains were closed. With few working water bottle filling stations, access to water was limited. As a result, many of my friends couldn’t focus on tests and had headaches at sports practices. Water access must be included in the policy to prevent these situations.
We are asking that the policy include specific language allowing water bottles in classrooms and requiring water bottle filling stations in newly built schools and those undergoing major renovations.
I hope that Madisonians will advocate for water access by emailing School Board members and signing the petition to show support.
Sophia Jiang
Madison