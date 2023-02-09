Dear Editor: Winter in Wisconsin used to make its first appearance in late October or early November and dig in its claws for many months of continual snow and sometimes subzero cold. Guaranteed.
It's hard not to have noticed that our traditional Wisconsin winters have gradually morphed into an altogether different kind of animal, one that has been declawed. Most of this winter has been more or less like the month of March with just a few "arctic blasts" which, in spite of their severity, were short-lived. Within a few days, those frigid temperatures would warm right back up by 50 degrees or more.
January in Milwaukee was the warmest on record; January in Green Bay was also warmer and drier than normal. At one time the words "winter rain" would have seemed oxymoronic, but now rain in winter (and sometimes even thunder) is a common occurrence since it's oftentimes too mild for snowfall.
Except for winter sports enthusiasts and industries that rely on cold and snow, the prevailing mood among the people is celebratory. The majority of the people I talk to say things like, "If this is global warming, I'll take it." They feel lucky, if anything.
I can't help but wonder if they realize that this new kind of warmer winter is here to stay, and the winters of yesteryear will not be back, at least not in the same way. As inconvenient as those freezing Wisconsin winters were, they were indicators of a healthier planet.
The fight to put a price on carbon endures. Contact your representatives.
Kelly Aanrud
Amherst Junction