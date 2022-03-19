Dear Editor: War is about making money. It’s that simple. The weapons makers get rich. The oil companies get rich. And the media is the biggest cheerleader of all this for they make money too. Death means profit for them.
The world now has over 10,000 nuclear weapons. Expensive, life killing weapons. Because war is about money, and peace is not profitable. We live in a nation that has so much wealth, yet our public education system is crumbling. Our health care system is designed to make money and our poor get poorer. The United States has one of the highest child poverty rates of all first-world countries. It’s sad and it’s sick.
Do know what we excel at? War. Building weapons. Having soldiers in every part of the planet. Our planet’s ecosystems are rapidly dying. Yet we spend precious resources on war and weapons. The war in the Ukraine is horrible. As is the war in Yemen and Syria and Iraq. They are all morally wrong. The rich get richer because of war. The poor are either killed or left homeless.
It’s madness. No more war.
Tim Melin
Verona