Dear Editor: Is life becoming a subscription? Or are they all just add ons?
In recent years there has been a surge of streaming and entertainment subscriptions released. There has also been an increase in subscriptions introduced to make life simpler. Someone can order their groceries straight to their door, have someone else walk their dog, or get a whole new wardrobe delivered to them all with just a tap of a finger.
Subscriptions are all around us, and most things in life require one now. Wanna work out? You need a subscription. Wanna watch the hottest new TV show? You need a subscription. The world has been transformed by the need to have a subscription, there are even apps that require a subscription in order to see how many subscriptions you have.
Entertainment subscriptions are the biggest culprit of subscriptions. To start, streaming sources like Netflix and Hulu promoted themselves as a cheaper alternative to cable TV. But by 2020 there was enough streaming sources that if someone were to have all of them, they would usually cost more than a cable TV package.
Another entertainment subscription is music. While they have all made music readily available, they have also made it where if you want the best experience you need to pay each month. If you don’t pay for the ad free version, they play ads talking about how you can have a better experience if you upgrade.
So is the world telling us we need a subscription to live, or are these all just upgrades to the life we have?
Jadyn Punzel
Mount Horeb